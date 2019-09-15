Reviewing Infinera Corporation (INFN)’s and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)’s results

Both Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera Corporation 4 0.86 N/A -1.81 0.00 Knowles Corporation 18 2.25 N/A 0.52 39.06

In table 1 we can see Infinera Corporation and Knowles Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.5% -22.3% Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.82 beta indicates that Infinera Corporation is 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Knowles Corporation’s 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

Infinera Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Knowles Corporation which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Knowles Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Infinera Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Infinera Corporation and Knowles Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Knowles Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Infinera Corporation has an average price target of $6, and a 11.94% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.8% of Infinera Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Knowles Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Infinera Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Knowles Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinera Corporation 3.49% 26.14% -10.65% -11.87% -53.55% -3.26% Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89%

For the past year Infinera Corporation has -3.26% weaker performance while Knowles Corporation has 52.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Knowles Corporation beats Infinera Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.