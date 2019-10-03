Reviewing Infinera Corporation (INFN)’s and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera Corporation 5 -0.41 154.10M -1.81 0.00 China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited N/A 0.00 7.11M -4.86 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera Corporation 2,957,773,512.48% -46.5% -22.3% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1,840,538,441.63% -49.8% -35.4%

Volatility and Risk

Infinera Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s 208.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.08 beta.

Liquidity

Infinera Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Infinera Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Infinera Corporation and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Infinera Corporation’s average target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 41.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Infinera Corporation and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited are owned by institutional investors at 83.8% and 10.7% respectively. Infinera Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Infinera Corporation 3.49% 26.14% -10.65% -11.87% -53.55% -3.26% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -15.84% -17.32% -52.39% -62.3% -80.36% -52.87%

For the past year Infinera Corporation has stronger performance than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Infinera Corporation beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.