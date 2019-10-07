Reviewing Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA)’s and Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s results

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) and Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME), both competing one another are Farm Products companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 53 0.00 13.39M 2.53 21.34 Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. 2 0.00 33.65M 0.14 21.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 25,042,079.67% 6.3% 4.6% Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. 1,511,001,347.10% 8% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. has a 0.47 beta, while its volatility is 53.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. and Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 3.9% and 1.2% respectively. 82.8% are Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 57.43% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. 2.42% 7.78% 9.35% 17.25% -9.39% 36.6% Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. 10.23% 16.4% 31.67% 26.52% 15.48% 14.12%

For the past year Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. has stronger performance than Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.

Summary

Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon fish, Indian white shrimp, croaker fish, pomfret, Spanish mackerel, conger eel, squid, and red snapper with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, Indo-Pacific waters, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, and international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. As of December 31, 2016, it owns 91 trawlers, 15 drifters, 3 light luring seine vessels, and 2 squid jigging vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters. The company serves various customers, including distributors, restaurant owners, and exporters in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is based in Fuzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.