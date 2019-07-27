Reviewing Industrea Acquisition Corp. (BBCP)’s and Its Peers results

Industrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BBCP) is a company in the General Building Materials industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.7% of Industrea Acquisition Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.47% of all General Building Materials’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Industrea Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.96% of all General Building Materials companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Industrea Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrea Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.33% 16.19% 7.01%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Industrea Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Industrea Acquisition Corp. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 42.41M 1.82B 56.35

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Industrea Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrea Acquisition Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.07 2.52 2.55

Industrea Acquisition Corp. presently has a consensus target price of $12, suggesting a potential upside of 203.80%. The potential upside of the rivals is 45.05%. Based on the data delivered earlier the research analysts’ belief is that Industrea Acquisition Corp.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Industrea Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Industrea Acquisition Corp. -6% -23.41% -28.98% -49.31% -47.35% -37.18% Industry Average 7.31% 10.41% 20.81% 21.56% 14.42% 35.97%

For the past year Industrea Acquisition Corp. has -37.18% weaker performance while Industrea Acquisition Corp.’s peers have 35.97% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Industrea Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Industrea Acquisition Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.76 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Industrea Acquisition Corp.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Industrea Acquisition Corp.

Dividends

Industrea Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Industrea Acquisition Corp.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Industrea Acquisition Corp.