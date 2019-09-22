Reviewing Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX)’s and Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)’s results

Both Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) and Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group Inc. 54 4.88 N/A 4.28 13.26 Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 3.62 N/A 1.58 9.89

In table 1 we can see Independent Bank Group Inc. and Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Independent Bank Group Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Independent Bank Group Inc. and Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 1.3% Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Independent Bank Group Inc. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Independent Bank Group Inc. and Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 32.6% respectively. Independent Bank Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.9% of Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Group Inc. -0.86% 2.31% 1.32% 5.01% -15.9% 24.12% Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 1.23% 3.86% -3.34% 7.87% -15.66% 4.76%

For the past year Independent Bank Group Inc. has stronger performance than Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Independent Bank Group Inc. beats Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer loans, such as installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online banking, mobile banking, eStatements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of January 27, 2017, the company operated 41 banking offices located in the Dallas/North Texas area, Austin/Central Texas area, and the Houston metropolitan area. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.