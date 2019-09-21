Reviewing Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX)’s and First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN)’s results

As Regional – Southeast Banks businesses, Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) and First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group Inc. 54 4.88 N/A 4.28 13.26 First Horizon National Corporation 15 2.64 N/A 1.78 9.21

Table 1 demonstrates Independent Bank Group Inc. and First Horizon National Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Horizon National Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Group Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Independent Bank Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 1.3% First Horizon National Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Independent Bank Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.4 beta. First Horizon National Corporation on the other hand, has 1.29 beta which makes it 29.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Independent Bank Group Inc. and First Horizon National Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First Horizon National Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of First Horizon National Corporation is $18.5, which is potential 13.36% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Independent Bank Group Inc. and First Horizon National Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 89.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Independent Bank Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of First Horizon National Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Group Inc. -0.86% 2.31% 1.32% 5.01% -15.9% 24.12% First Horizon National Corporation 1.17% 10.07% 9.55% 9.92% -8.12% 24.62%

For the past year Independent Bank Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Horizon National Corporation.

Summary

Independent Bank Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors First Horizon National Corporation.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer loans, such as installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online banking, mobile banking, eStatements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of January 27, 2017, the company operated 41 banking offices located in the Dallas/North Texas area, Austin/Central Texas area, and the Houston metropolitan area. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services. In addition, the company is involved in fixed income securities sales, trading, and strategies for institutional clients; underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. Further, it offers discount brokerage and full-service brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing services; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Additionally, the company engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 169 branch locations in eight states, including 153 branches in Tennessee; 1 branch in northwestern Georgia; 5 branches in northwestern Mississippi; 6 branches in North Carolina; and 1 branch each in Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.