Reviewing Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX)’s and CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL)’s results

Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) and CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) compete with each other in the Regional – Southeast Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group Inc. 54 4.50 N/A 4.28 13.26 CenterState Bank Corporation 24 4.82 N/A 1.79 13.56

Table 1 highlights Independent Bank Group Inc. and CenterState Bank Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CenterState Bank Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Group Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Independent Bank Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of CenterState Bank Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Independent Bank Group Inc. and CenterState Bank Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 1.3% CenterState Bank Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.4 beta means Independent Bank Group Inc.’s volatility is 40.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, CenterState Bank Corporation is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.8% of Independent Bank Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.1% of CenterState Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.8% of Independent Bank Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.7% are CenterState Bank Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Group Inc. -0.86% 2.31% 1.32% 5.01% -15.9% 24.12% CenterState Bank Corporation 1.21% 5.6% 1.04% -1.7% -13.73% 15.59%

For the past year Independent Bank Group Inc. has stronger performance than CenterState Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer loans, such as installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online banking, mobile banking, eStatements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of January 27, 2017, the company operated 41 banking offices located in the Dallas/North Texas area, Austin/Central Texas area, and the Houston metropolitan area. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots. In addition, the company provides commercial loans to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses for working capital, equipment purchases, and various other business purposes; and consumer loans comprising loans to individuals for various consumer purposes, as well as business purpose loans. Further, it offers mutual funds, annuities, and other investment products. Additionally, the company sells fixed income securities; and provides hedging, loan brokerage, correspondent bank deposits, safe-keeping, bond accounting, asset/liability consulting, international wires, clearing and corporate checking account, and other correspondent banking related services. It operates through 67 bank office network located in 23 counties of Florida; and 3 loan production offices in Florida, and 1 loan production office in Macon, Georgia. The company was formerly known as CenterState Banks, Inc. and changed its name to CenterState Bank Corporation in September 2017. CenterState Bank Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.