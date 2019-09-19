Reviewing Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX)’s and CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) and CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX). The two are both Regional – Southeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group Inc. 54 4.93 N/A 4.28 13.26 CBTX Inc. 30 4.99 N/A 1.94 15.51

Demonstrates Independent Bank Group Inc. and CBTX Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. CBTX Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Group Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Independent Bank Group Inc. is currently more affordable than CBTX Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 1.3% CBTX Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 1.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Independent Bank Group Inc. and CBTX Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 29.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of Independent Bank Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, CBTX Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Group Inc. -0.86% 2.31% 1.32% 5.01% -15.9% 24.12% CBTX Inc. 0.4% 7.15% -0.23% -5.01% -18.1% 2.52%

For the past year Independent Bank Group Inc. has stronger performance than CBTX Inc.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer loans, such as installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online banking, mobile banking, eStatements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of January 27, 2017, the company operated 41 banking offices located in the Dallas/North Texas area, Austin/Central Texas area, and the Houston metropolitan area. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in Houston and Beaumont, Texas. The company??s deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, construction and development loans, homebuilder loans, agricultural loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans. In addition, the company offers remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, direct deposit, cash management, night depository, and treasury services, as well as debit cards, e-statements, and cashier's checks. It operates through 18 branches. CBTX, Inc. was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas. CBTX, Inc. is a subsidiary of Miller Industries, Inc.