Reviewing Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP)’s and United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP)’s results

This is a contrast between Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) and United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Corporation 20 1.43 21.85M 1.65 13.20 United Bancorp Inc. 11 0.00 4.85M 0.86 13.17

In table 1 we can see Independent Bank Corporation and United Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. United Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Independent Bank Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than United Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Independent Bank Corporation and United Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Corporation 107,318,271.12% 11.7% 1.2% United Bancorp Inc. 42,844,522.97% 9.3% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.41 beta means Independent Bank Corporation’s volatility is 59.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, United Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.13 which is 87.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Independent Bank Corporation and United Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.6% and 11.8%. Independent Bank Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.3% of United Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Corporation -1.85% -1.05% 1.35% -1.98% -12.87% 3.43% United Bancorp Inc. -1.74% 0.18% -0.83% -0.53% -14.45% -1.22%

For the past year Independent Bank Corporation had bullish trend while United Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 13 of the 12 factors Independent Bank Corporation beats United Bancorp Inc.