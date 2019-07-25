Reviewing Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP)’s and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s results

We are comparing Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Corporation 22 3.00 N/A 1.65 13.01 U.S. Bancorp 51 4.26 N/A 4.18 12.14

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Independent Bank Corporation and U.S. Bancorp. U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Independent Bank Corporation is currently more expensive than U.S. Bancorp, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Independent Bank Corporation and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.2% U.S. Bancorp 0.00% 15.1% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Independent Bank Corporation has a 0.41 beta, while its volatility is 59.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, U.S. Bancorp is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Independent Bank Corporation and U.S. Bancorp Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 U.S. Bancorp 2 2 1 2.20

U.S. Bancorp on the other hand boasts of a $56.38 average price target and a -0.32% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Independent Bank Corporation and U.S. Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 80% and 77.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Independent Bank Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are U.S. Bancorp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Corporation 0.09% -3.16% -4.37% -7.51% -12.21% 1.9% U.S. Bancorp -2.74% 1.8% -0.24% -4.44% -0.76% 11.14%

For the past year Independent Bank Corporation has weaker performance than U.S. Bancorp

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors U.S. Bancorp beats Independent Bank Corporation.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. The company also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as offers cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company serves individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions. The company offers its services through a network of 3,106 banking offices primarily in the Midwest and West regions of the United States; and a network of 4,842 ATMs, as well as through on-line services and over mobile devices. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.