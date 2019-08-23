Reviewing Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP)’s and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)’s results

Both Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Corporation 22 2.79 N/A 1.65 13.20 Old National Bancorp 17 3.91 N/A 1.30 13.53

Table 1 highlights Independent Bank Corporation and Old National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Old National Bancorp has lower revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Independent Bank Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Old National Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Independent Bank Corporation and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.2% Old National Bancorp 0.00% 7.7% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Independent Bank Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.41 beta. In other hand, Old National Bancorp has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.6% of Independent Bank Corporation shares and 65.1% of Old National Bancorp shares. About 0.4% of Independent Bank Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Old National Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Corporation -1.85% -1.05% 1.35% -1.98% -12.87% 3.43% Old National Bancorp -0.23% 4.88% 5.07% 8.91% -9.46% 14.35%

For the past year Independent Bank Corporation was less bullish than Old National Bancorp.

Summary

Independent Bank Corporation beats Old National Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 203 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.