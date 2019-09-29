Reviewing Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP)’s and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)’s results

Both Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) and First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Corporation 20 1.43 21.85M 1.65 13.20 First Business Financial Services Inc. 23 1.21 7.32M 2.11 11.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Independent Bank Corporation and First Business Financial Services Inc. First Business Financial Services Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Independent Bank Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Independent Bank Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Corporation 107,318,271.12% 11.7% 1.2% First Business Financial Services Inc. 31,215,351.81% 9% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Independent Bank Corporation is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.41 beta. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.82 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.6% of Independent Bank Corporation shares and 64% of First Business Financial Services Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Independent Bank Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Corporation -1.85% -1.05% 1.35% -1.98% -12.87% 3.43% First Business Financial Services Inc. 6.24% -1.12% 2.58% 14.9% 0.72% 22.14%

For the past year Independent Bank Corporation has weaker performance than First Business Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Independent Bank Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors First Business Financial Services Inc.