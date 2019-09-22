Reviewing Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)’s and Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)’s results

Since Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) and Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Corp. 76 5.84 N/A 4.41 17.62 Webster Financial Corporation 49 3.70 N/A 4.09 12.47

In table 1 we can see Independent Bank Corp. and Webster Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Webster Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Corp. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Independent Bank Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Webster Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Independent Bank Corp. and Webster Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.4% Webster Financial Corporation 0.00% 13% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Independent Bank Corp.’s current beta is 1.13 and it happens to be 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Webster Financial Corporation’s beta is 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Independent Bank Corp. and Webster Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Webster Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Independent Bank Corp. has a 10.92% upside potential and a consensus price target of $82. Webster Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $62 consensus price target and a 28.15% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Webster Financial Corporation looks more robust than Independent Bank Corp. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Independent Bank Corp. and Webster Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.9% and 93.2% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of Independent Bank Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Webster Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Corp. 2.48% 3.12% -1.87% -2.3% -12.23% 10.6% Webster Financial Corporation -0.22% 7.28% -2.54% -7.36% -22.63% 3.47%

For the past year Independent Bank Corp. was more bullish than Webster Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Independent Bank Corp. beats Webster Financial Corporation.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The companyÂ’s products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise real estate loans and loans to businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services; and insurance services. The company operates through 80 full service and 3 limited service retail branches, 11 commercial banking centers, 5 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 175 banking centers and 350 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.