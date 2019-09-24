Reviewing Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)’s and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)’s results

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Corp. 76 5.85 N/A 4.41 17.62 Elmira Savings Bank 16 2.45 N/A 1.03 15.01

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Independent Bank Corp. and Elmira Savings Bank. Elmira Savings Bank is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Independent Bank Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Elmira Savings Bank, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) and Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.4% Elmira Savings Bank 0.00% 8.8% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Independent Bank Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.13 beta. In other hand, Elmira Savings Bank has beta of 0.32 which is 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Independent Bank Corp. and Elmira Savings Bank Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0.00

Independent Bank Corp. has a 10.66% upside potential and an average price target of $82.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Independent Bank Corp. and Elmira Savings Bank are owned by institutional investors at 72.9% and 16.5% respectively. Independent Bank Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.7% of Elmira Savings Bank shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independent Bank Corp. 2.48% 3.12% -1.87% -2.3% -12.23% 10.6% Elmira Savings Bank 2.67% -6.07% -5.46% -15.13% -24.88% -11.75%

For the past year Independent Bank Corp. has 10.6% stronger performance while Elmira Savings Bank has -11.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Independent Bank Corp. beats Elmira Savings Bank on 11 of the 10 factors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The companyÂ’s products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The companyÂ’s commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise real estate loans and loans to businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services; and insurance services. The company operates through 80 full service and 3 limited service retail branches, 11 commercial banking centers, 5 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts deposit products, such as savings and money market accounts, individual retirement arrangements, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgages; commercial loans, including term and time loans, and small business administration loans; mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences; merchant services; and financial planning advisory services. In addition, it offers financial planning advisory services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; overdraft protection; safe deposit boxes; notary public services; and funds transfer services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; 1 limited service office located in Tompkins County; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.