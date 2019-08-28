Reviewing Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD)’s and CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)’s results

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE:ICD) and CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 2 0.40 N/A -0.33 0.00 CNOOC Limited 170 0.00 N/A 17.17 9.63

Demonstrates Independence Contract Drilling Inc. and CNOOC Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. and CNOOC Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 0.00% -5.9% -4.1% CNOOC Limited 0.00% 13.4% 8.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.88 shows that Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CNOOC Limited’s beta is 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CNOOC Limited are 2.7 and 2.6 respectively. CNOOC Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Independence Contract Drilling Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. and CNOOC Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Contract Drilling Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CNOOC Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. has a consensus target price of $5.25, and a 395.28% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Independence Contract Drilling Inc. and CNOOC Limited are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 2% respectively. Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Independence Contract Drilling Inc. -0.75% -16.46% -50.56% -61.06% -67% -57.69% CNOOC Limited -1.12% -5.03% -7.77% 0.12% -0.65% 8.45%

For the past year Independence Contract Drilling Inc. had bearish trend while CNOOC Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

CNOOC Limited beats on 7 of the 9 factors Independence Contract Drilling Inc.