Reviewing Incyte Corporation (INCY)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 82 8.57 N/A 1.17 72.58 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Incyte Corporation and Synthorx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Incyte Corporation are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 and its Quick Ratio is 22.2. Synthorx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Incyte Corporation and Synthorx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Incyte Corporation has a 6.72% upside potential and an average price target of $86.4. Synthorx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 average price target and a 69.68% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Synthorx Inc. appears more favorable than Incyte Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.7% of Incyte Corporation shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Incyte Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Incyte Corporation has 33.54% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats Synthorx Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.