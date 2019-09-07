Reviewing Incyte Corporation (INCY)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 82 8.77 N/A 1.17 72.58 Synlogic Inc. 7 32.40 N/A -2.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Incyte Corporation and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Incyte Corporation and Synlogic Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Risk & Volatility

Incyte Corporation has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Synlogic Inc.’s 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

Incyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, Synlogic Inc. which has a 11.5 Current Ratio and a 11.5 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Incyte Corporation and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 4 3 2.43 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Incyte Corporation has a 16.10% upside potential and a consensus target price of $92. Competitively Synlogic Inc. has a consensus target price of $2, with potential downside of -15.25%. The results provided earlier shows that Incyte Corporation appears more favorable than Synlogic Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Incyte Corporation and Synlogic Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 82.8%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Incyte Corporation shares. Comparatively, Synlogic Inc. has 25.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Incyte Corporation had bullish trend while Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Synlogic Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.