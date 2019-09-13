Reviewing Incyte Corporation (INCY)’s and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 82 8.18 N/A 1.17 72.58 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.59 N/A -4.06 0.00

Demonstrates Incyte Corporation and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.09 beta indicates that Incyte Corporation is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Incyte Corporation is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Incyte Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Incyte Corporation and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 5 3 2.38 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Incyte Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 19.42% and an $91.13 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $1.83, which is potential 115.29% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Incyte Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Incyte Corporation and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 49.1%. Incyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Incyte Corporation had bullish trend while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.