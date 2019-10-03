Reviewing Incyte Corporation (INCY)’s and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s results

We are contrasting Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 79 0.64 181.62M 1.17 72.58 Personalis Inc. 17 -1.00 20.97M -0.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Incyte Corporation and Personalis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 229,289,231.16% 13.4% 9.8% Personalis Inc. 122,631,578.95% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Incyte Corporation is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Personalis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Incyte Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Incyte Corporation and Personalis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 5 3 2.38 Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Incyte Corporation’s upside potential is 22.20% at a $91.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Incyte Corporation and Personalis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 48.6%. 0.5% are Incyte Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Incyte Corporation has 33.54% stronger performance while Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats Personalis Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.