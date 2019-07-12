Reviewing Incyte Corporation (INCY)’s and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s results

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 80 8.72 N/A 1.17 64.95 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 18.55 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 highlights Incyte Corporation and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility and Risk

Incyte Corporation has a 1.25 beta, while its volatility is 25.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 1.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Incyte Corporation is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Incyte Corporation and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 7 4 2.36 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60

Incyte Corporation’s average price target is $85.57, while its potential upside is 5.34%. Competitively La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a consensus price target of $18.2, with potential upside of 94.86%. Based on the results delivered earlier, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is looking more favorable than Incyte Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Incyte Corporation and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors at 95% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Incyte Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation -8.28% -2.76% -6.25% 15.08% 13.05% 19.5% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year Incyte Corporation has 19.5% stronger performance while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -30.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.