Reviewing Incyte Corporation (INCY)’s and Its Competitors results

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Incyte Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Incyte Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Incyte Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.40% 9.80% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Incyte Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation N/A 82 72.58 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Incyte Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Incyte Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 5 3 2.38 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

Incyte Corporation currently has an average target price of $91.13, suggesting a potential upside of 19.23%. The potential upside of the rivals is 150.65%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Incyte Corporation’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Incyte Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Incyte Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Incyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Incyte Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Incyte Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Incyte Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Incyte Corporation is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.09. In other hand, Incyte Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Incyte Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Incyte Corporation’s peers beat Incyte Corporation.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.