Reviewing Incyte Corporation (INCY)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 81 8.16 N/A 1.17 64.95 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 138.28 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Incyte Corporation and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.2 and 5.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Incyte Corporation. Its rival Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Incyte Corporation and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 6 2 2.25 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Incyte Corporation has a consensus price target of $83.4, and a 5.37% upside potential. On the other hand, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 88.58% and its average price target is $18.5. The data provided earlier shows that Gritstone Oncology Inc. appears more favorable than Incyte Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Incyte Corporation and Gritstone Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95% and 57.9%. About 0.4% of Incyte Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation -8.28% -2.76% -6.25% 15.08% 13.05% 19.5% Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54%

For the past year Incyte Corporation had bullish trend while Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats Gritstone Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.