Reviewing Incyte Corporation (INCY)’s and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s results

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 82 8.84 N/A 1.17 72.58 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.04 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Incyte Corporation and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Incyte Corporation and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.09 beta means Incyte Corporation’s volatility is 9.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Incyte Corporation is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Incyte Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Incyte Corporation and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Incyte Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 4.80% and an $86.4 consensus price target. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus price target and a 411.36% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Incyte Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of Incyte Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Incyte Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Incyte Corporation has stronger performance than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.