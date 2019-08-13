Reviewing Incyte Corporation (INCY)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s results

We are contrasting Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 82 8.84 N/A 1.17 72.58 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.13 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Incyte Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Incyte Corporation and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 6 3 2.33 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Incyte Corporation has a 7.09% upside potential and an average price target of $88.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.7% of Incyte Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Incyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Incyte Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats Avid Bioservices Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.