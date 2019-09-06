Reviewing Incyte Corporation (INCY)’s and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s results

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte Corporation 82 8.77 N/A 1.17 72.58 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Incyte Corporation and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Incyte Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Incyte Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Incyte Corporation and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Incyte Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.85 beta which makes it 15.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Incyte Corporation are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Its competitor Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Incyte Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Incyte Corporation and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte Corporation 0 4 3 2.43 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Incyte Corporation has a consensus target price of $92, and a 16.10% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Incyte Corporation and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 33.8%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Incyte Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Incyte Corporation had bullish trend while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Incyte Corporation beats Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.