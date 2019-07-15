Reviewing Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR)’s and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)’s results

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 2.16 5.48 Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.31 N/A 0.80 14.07

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp. Exantas Capital Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Exantas Capital Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 8.9% Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% -2.3% -0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s 0.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 94.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Exantas Capital Corp. has a 0.85 beta which is 15.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.4% and 74.9%. Insiders held roughly 81.12% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Exantas Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. -0.34% 7.64% -3.24% -13.45% 25.96% 10.96% Exantas Capital Corp. -0.97% 5.15% 3.88% 2.74% 14.58% 12.18%

For the past year Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has weaker performance than Exantas Capital Corp.

Summary

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. beats Exantas Capital Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.