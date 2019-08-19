Reviewing IMV Inc. (IMV)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

We are comparing IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of IMV Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us IMV Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for IMV Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

IMV Inc.’s upside potential is 261.74% at a $11.25 average target price. On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 699.57% and its average target price is $6.67. Based on the results given earlier, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than IMV Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. IMV Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year IMV Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.