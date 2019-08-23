Reviewing IMV Inc. (IMV)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for IMV Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for IMV Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

IMV Inc.’s upside potential is 301.60% at a $11.25 average target price. Competitively Zafgen Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.67, with potential upside of 675.58%. The results provided earlier shows that Zafgen Inc. appears more favorable than IMV Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Insiders held 16.5% of IMV Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year IMV Inc. was less bearish than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors IMV Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.