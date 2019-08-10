Reviewing IMV Inc. (IMV)’s and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s results

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

IMV Inc. has an average price target of $11.25, and a 368.75% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is $21, which is potential 203.91% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that IMV Inc. seems more appealing than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IMV Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.5% and 72.8%. Insiders owned 16.5% of IMV Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year IMV Inc. has stronger performance than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors IMV Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.