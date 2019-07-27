Reviewing IMV Inc. (IMV)’s and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s results

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 147.40 N/A -2.17 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

IMV Inc.’s upside potential is 298.94% at a $11.25 consensus target price. On the other hand, Translate Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 150.60% and its consensus target price is $21. Based on the data given earlier, IMV Inc. is looking more favorable than Translate Bio Inc., analysts belief.

The shares of both IMV Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.5% and 59.9% respectively. Insiders owned 16.5% of IMV Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.