Reviewing IMV Inc. (IMV)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of IMV Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered IMV Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IMV Inc. has an average price target of $11.25, and a 273.75% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IMV Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.5% and 10.4%. Insiders held 16.5% of IMV Inc. shares. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year IMV Inc. has stronger performance than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.