Reviewing IMV Inc. (IMV)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 8.18 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IMV Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides IMV Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for IMV Inc. and Radius Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of IMV Inc. is $11.25, with potential upside of 315.13%. Radius Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus target price and a 18.11% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that IMV Inc. appears more favorable than Radius Health Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares and 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares. IMV Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year IMV Inc. had bearish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors IMV Inc. beats Radius Health Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.