Reviewing IMV Inc. (IMV)’s and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s results

We are comparing IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2097.24 N/A -1.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see IMV Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IMV Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Analyst Recommendations

IMV Inc. and NantKwest Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

IMV Inc.’s upside potential is 306.14% at a $11.25 average price target. On the other hand, NantKwest Inc.’s potential downside is -2.34% and its average price target is $1.25. The data provided earlier shows that IMV Inc. appears more favorable than NantKwest Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. IMV Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year IMV Inc. had bearish trend while NantKwest Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors IMV Inc. beats NantKwest Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.