Reviewing IMV Inc. (IMV)’s and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s results

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Immuron Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see IMV Inc. and Immuron Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IMV Inc. and Immuron Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for IMV Inc. and Immuron Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 282.65% for IMV Inc. with consensus price target of $11.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.06% of Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 16.5% of IMV Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89% Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24%

For the past year Immuron Limited has weaker performance than IMV Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.