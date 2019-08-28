Reviewing IMV Inc. (IMV)’s and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s results

This is a contrast between IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 6.78 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for IMV Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for IMV Inc. and Cerecor Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 276.25% for IMV Inc. with consensus target price of $11.25. Cerecor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 consensus target price and a 251.17% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, IMV Inc. is looking more favorable than Cerecor Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year IMV Inc. has -46.22% weaker performance while Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.