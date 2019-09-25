Reviewing IMV Inc. (IMV)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s results

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.56 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of IMV Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides IMV Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for IMV Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of IMV Inc. is $11.25, with potential upside of 272.52%. Competitively the average price target of Avid Bioservices Inc. is $10, which is potential 79.86% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that IMV Inc. looks more robust than Avid Bioservices Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IMV Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.5% and 49%. IMV Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year IMV Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats IMV Inc.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.