Reviewing IMV Inc. (IMV)’s and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s results

Both IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.01 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IMV Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows IMV Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for IMV Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$11.25 is IMV Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 258.28%. On the other hand, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 291.75% and its consensus target price is $15.67. The results provided earlier shows that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than IMV Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IMV Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.5% and 69.7%. About 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7%

For the past year IMV Inc. has -20.89% weaker performance while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 4.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats IMV Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.