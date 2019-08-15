Reviewing IMV Inc. (IMV)’s and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s results

Both IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for IMV Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$11.25 is IMV Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 314.59%. On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 2,247.19% and its consensus target price is $48. The results provided earlier shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than IMV Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both IMV Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.5% and 61.1% respectively. IMV Inc.’s share held by insiders are 16.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year IMV Inc. was less bearish than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats Acer Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.