Reviewing Impinj Inc. (PI)’s and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s results

As Communication Equipment businesses, Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impinj Inc. 24 5.76 N/A -1.30 0.00 Vocera Communications Inc. 32 4.65 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Impinj Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28% -18.5% Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -2.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Impinj Inc. are 4.8 and 3.1. Competitively, Vocera Communications Inc. has 4.6 and 4.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Impinj Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vocera Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Impinj Inc. and Vocera Communications Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Impinj Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vocera Communications Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Impinj Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 9.68%. On the other hand, Vocera Communications Inc.’s potential upside is 41.51% and its average price target is $37.33. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Vocera Communications Inc. seems more appealing than Impinj Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.4% of Impinj Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Vocera Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.9% of Impinj Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2% are Vocera Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Impinj Inc. 1.69% 19.28% 29.56% 145.42% 76.59% 148.8% Vocera Communications Inc. -10.5% -20.38% -20.28% -35.86% -14.32% -34.76%

For the past year Impinj Inc. had bullish trend while Vocera Communications Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vocera Communications Inc. beats Impinj Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.