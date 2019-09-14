Reviewing Impinj Inc. (PI)’s and Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)’s results

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) and Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impinj Inc. 27 5.22 N/A -1.30 0.00 Silicom Ltd. 33 1.87 N/A 2.58 12.44

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Impinj Inc. and Silicom Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Impinj Inc. and Silicom Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28% -18.5% Silicom Ltd. 0.00% 12.9% 11.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Impinj Inc. are 4.8 and 3.1. Competitively, Silicom Ltd. has 5.2 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Silicom Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Impinj Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Impinj Inc. and Silicom Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Impinj Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Silicom Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Impinj Inc. has a consensus price target of $40, and a 20.88% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Impinj Inc. and Silicom Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 47.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Impinj Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 43% of Silicom Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Impinj Inc. 1.69% 19.28% 29.56% 145.42% 76.59% 148.8% Silicom Ltd. 7.15% -1.32% 0.6% 3.58% -18.31% -8.19%

For the past year Impinj Inc. has 148.8% stronger performance while Silicom Ltd. has -8.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Silicom Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Impinj Inc.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.