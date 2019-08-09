Reviewing Impinj Inc. (PI)’s and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s results

Both Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impinj Inc. 24 5.86 N/A -1.30 0.00 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 1.46 25.16

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Impinj Inc. and Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28% -18.5% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0.00% 14.3% 12%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Impinj Inc. are 4.8 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 77.2 and its Quick Ratio is 77.2. Loral Space & Communications Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Impinj Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Impinj Inc. and Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Impinj Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Loral Space & Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 10.01% for Impinj Inc. with average target price of $40.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Impinj Inc. and Loral Space & Communications Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 97.1%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Impinj Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Loral Space & Communications Inc. has 0.81% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Impinj Inc. 1.69% 19.28% 29.56% 145.42% 76.59% 148.8% Loral Space & Communications Inc. 3.05% 5.02% 0.22% 7.45% -5.18% -1.23%

For the past year Impinj Inc. has 148.8% stronger performance while Loral Space & Communications Inc. has -1.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats Impinj Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Loral Space & Communications Inc., a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. It also offers video distribution and direct-to-home (DTH) video, as well as end-to-end communications services using satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks; and broadcast services, including DTH, video distribution and contribution, and satellite transmission services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverage. In addition, the company provides telecommunication carrier and integrator services; satellite services to the Canadian Government; two-way broadband Internet services; communications services to the on and off shore oil and gas, and mining industries; maritime and aeronautical services; and satellite operator services. Further, it is involved in the installation and maintenance of the end user terminal; maintenance of the VSAT hub; and provision of satellite capacity. Additionally, the company offers consulting services related to space and earth, government studies, satellite control services, and research and development; and X-band communications services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and various agencies of the Spanish Government. Loral Space & Communications Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.