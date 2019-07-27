Reviewing Impinj Inc. (PI)’s and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impinj Inc. 23 5.99 N/A -1.30 0.00 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 33 2.63 N/A 2.88 11.34

Table 1 highlights Impinj Inc. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28% -18.5% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 43.3% 20.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Impinj Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Impinj Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Impinj Inc. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Impinj Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $42 consensus target price and a 41.84% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.7% of Impinj Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.3% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Impinj Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% are Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Impinj Inc. 0.1% 50.47% 71.81% 31.7% 61.47% 97.32% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.04% -9.72% -4.42% -9.47% 4.74% 1.93%

For the past year Impinj Inc. was more bullish than Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. beats Impinj Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.