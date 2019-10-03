Reviewing Impinj Inc. (PI)’s and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s results

Both Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impinj Inc. 35 0.00 16.42M -1.30 0.00 CalAmp Corp. 11 1.45 32.78M 0.03 338.18

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Impinj Inc. and CalAmp Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Impinj Inc. and CalAmp Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impinj Inc. 47,360,830.69% -28% -18.5% CalAmp Corp. 311,301,044.63% 0.6% 0.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Impinj Inc. are 4.8 and 3.1. Competitively, CalAmp Corp. has 1.6 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Impinj Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CalAmp Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Impinj Inc. and CalAmp Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Impinj Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CalAmp Corp. 1 0 0 1.00

Impinj Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 34.05%. Competitively the average price target of CalAmp Corp. is $11, which is potential 7.53% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Impinj Inc. seems more appealing than CalAmp Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Impinj Inc. and CalAmp Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 79.7% respectively. Insiders held 1.9% of Impinj Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of CalAmp Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Impinj Inc. 1.69% 19.28% 29.56% 145.42% 76.59% 148.8% CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22%

For the past year Impinj Inc. had bullish trend while CalAmp Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

CalAmp Corp. beats on 8 of the 13 factors Impinj Inc.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.