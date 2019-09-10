Reviewing Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)’s and Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s results

This is a contrast between Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Major Integrated Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Oil Limited 27 0.00 N/A 2.00 13.68 Chevron Corporation 121 1.48 N/A 7.22 17.04

Demonstrates Imperial Oil Limited and Chevron Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Chevron Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Oil Limited. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Imperial Oil Limited’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Chevron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Imperial Oil Limited and Chevron Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Oil Limited 0.00% 8.7% 5% Chevron Corporation 0.00% 9% 5.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.91 shows that Imperial Oil Limited is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Chevron Corporation’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Imperial Oil Limited is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Chevron Corporation is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Imperial Oil Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chevron Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Imperial Oil Limited and Chevron Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Oil Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Chevron Corporation 0 1 5 2.83

Chevron Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $144 consensus target price and a 20.61% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 18.1% of Imperial Oil Limited shares and 68.2% of Chevron Corporation shares. About 69.6% of Imperial Oil Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of Chevron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Imperial Oil Limited -3.49% -0.54% -4.73% -3.32% -19.06% 8.18% Chevron Corporation -2.71% -1.39% 4.5% 8.94% -3.69% 13.16%

For the past year Imperial Oil Limited has weaker performance than Chevron Corporation

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Chevron Corporation beats Imperial Oil Limited.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2016, the Upstream segment had 319 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, as well as blending, distribution, and marketing of refined products. This segment also maintains a distribution system to handle bulk and packaged petroleum products moving from refineries to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates natural gas liquids and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario, as well as holds interests in crude oil and products pipeline companies. In addition, this segment sells petroleum products under the Esso and Mobil brands to motoring public through approximately 1,700 Esso retail service stations. It supplies petroleum products to large industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals, including benzene, aromatic and aliphatic solvents, plasticizer intermediates, and polyethylene resins. Imperial Oil Limited was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil and refined products; transporting crude oil and refined products through pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing commodity petrochemicals, and fuel and lubricant additives, as well as plastics for industrial uses. It is also involved in the cash management and debt financing activities; insurance operations; real estate activities; and technology businesses. Further, the company holds interests in power plants, as well as operates geothermal plants; and engages in the transportation of refined products primarily in the coastal waters of the United States. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.