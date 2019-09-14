Reviewing Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH)’s and Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN)’s results

As Mortgage Investment businesses, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) and Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. 4 -1.96 N/A -7.70 0.00 Ocwen Financial Corporation 2 0.24 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 highlights Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. and Ocwen Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. 0.00% -132.6% -4.2% Ocwen Financial Corporation 0.00% -21.2% -1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. has a 0.96 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ocwen Financial Corporation’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.81 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. and Ocwen Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18% and 58%. Insiders held roughly 7.5% of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Ocwen Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. 36.78% 32.83% 29.29% 21.05% -49.13% 15.61% Ocwen Financial Corporation -5% -9.52% 11.76% 7.95% -52.62% 41.79%

For the past year Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Ocwen Financial Corporation

Summary

Ocwen Financial Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment primarily originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans eligible for government securities issued through Ginnie Mae. The Real Estate Services segment provides loss mitigation and real estate services primarily on its long-term mortgage portfolio, including default surveillance, loan modification, short sale, and real estate owned surveillance and disposition services, as well as monitoring, reconciling, and reporting services for residential and multifamily mortgage portfolios. This segment provides services to investors, servicers, and individual borrowers primarily focusing on loss mitigation and performance. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment consists of residual interests in the securitization trusts reflected as trust assets and liabilities in its consolidated balance sheets. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans in the United States. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. This segmentÂ’s residential servicing portfolio includes conventional, government insured, and non-agency loans. The companyÂ’s Lending segment originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans primarily through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and directly with mortgage customers. The company also provides short-term inventory-secured loans to independent used car dealers to finance their inventory. Ocwen Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.