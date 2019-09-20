Reviewing Immutep Limited (IMMP)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Immutep Limited and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Analyst Ratings

Immutep Limited and Zosano Pharma Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 312.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares and 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Immutep Limited has -16.54% weaker performance while Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Zosano Pharma Corporation beats Immutep Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.