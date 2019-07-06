Reviewing Immutep Limited (IMMP)’s and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s results

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Immutep Limited and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Immutep Limited and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Immutep Limited and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 10.54% and its average target price is $6.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares and 41.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited 4.74% 5.29% -7.01% -38.2% -6.57% 8.15% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39%

For the past year Immutep Limited has weaker performance than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Immutep Limited.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.