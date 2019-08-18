Reviewing Immutep Limited (IMMP)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Immutep Limited and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares and 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Immutep Limited was less bearish than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Immutep Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.