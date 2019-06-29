Reviewing Immutep Limited (IMMP)’s and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 16 -5511.66 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Immutep Limited and Immunomedics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Immutep Limited and Immunomedics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -114.5% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Immutep Limited and Immunomedics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively the consensus price target of Immunomedics Inc. is $21.86, which is potential 57.61% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Immutep Limited and Immunomedics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.32% and 89.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited 4.74% 5.29% -7.01% -38.2% -6.57% 8.15% Immunomedics Inc. 2.97% -18.28% 4.41% -30.44% -20.54% 4.63%

For the past year Immutep Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Immunomedics Inc.

Summary

Immutep Limited beats Immunomedics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.