Reviewing Immutep Limited (IMMP)’s and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s results

Since Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Demonstrates Immutep Limited and Chiasma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Table 2 has Immutep Limited and Chiasma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Ratings and Recommendations for Immutep Limited and Chiasma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Chiasma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average target price and a 111.95% potential upside.

Institutional investors held 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares and 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Immutep Limited -3.42% -16.08% -19.18% -27.91% -38.58% -16.54% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Immutep Limited has -16.54% weaker performance while Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance.

Chiasma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Immutep Limited.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.